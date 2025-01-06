Pensionfund Sabic Grows Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Assurant by 62.1% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Assurant by 509.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assurant Trading Down 0.1 %

AIZ traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $211.56. 12,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.62. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.12 and a 52 week high of $230.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Assurant Increases Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $627,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,240.44. This trade represents a 12.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIZ has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Assurant from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Assurant from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.50.

Assurant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Featured Stories

