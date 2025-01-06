NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in NVR by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in NVR by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at NVR
In related news, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total transaction of $2,325,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,330.96. This trade represents a 51.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,507.30, for a total value of $1,188,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,679. The trade was a 35.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 775 shares of company stock worth $7,294,073. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
NVR Trading Up 1.6 %
NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $131.00 by ($0.50). NVR had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $125.26 EPS. NVR’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 494.48 earnings per share for the current year.
NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NVR from $9,820.00 to $9,245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,765.00.
About NVR
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
