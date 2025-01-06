Pensionfund Sabic Boosts Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 23,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 9,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 29,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total value of $866,594.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,397 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,252.17. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $86,126.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,307,290.99. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,631 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PEG traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.15. The company had a trading volume of 170,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,929. The stock has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 58.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

