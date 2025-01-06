Pensionfund Sabic Purchases 2,000 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cencora by 10.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Cencora by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,250,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Cencora during the third quarter valued at $8,982,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in Cencora by 31.9% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 149,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,749,000 after acquiring an additional 36,275 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:COR traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $229.71. 94,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.58 and a 12-month high of $253.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.44 and its 200-day moving average is $233.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cencora’s payout ratio is 29.29%.

Several brokerages recently commented on COR. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cencora from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.60.

In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total value of $383,792.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,648.88. This represents a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.16, for a total transaction of $5,208,619.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 306,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,283,064.32. This represents a 6.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,696 shares of company stock worth $22,862,734. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

