Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Acquired by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ KDP traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.45. 645,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,499,380. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 55.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.62.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,443,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,001,592,649.35. This represents a 24.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

