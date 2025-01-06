Pensionfund Sabic Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 39.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 581.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total transaction of $1,026,433.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,671.75. This represents a 69.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total transaction of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. This trade represents a 15.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,149 shares of company stock worth $20,295,856 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Barclays raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.70.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

Travelers Companies stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $244.30. The stock had a trading volume of 111,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,494. The stock has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.89. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $189.87 and a one year high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.54%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

