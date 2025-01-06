Pensionfund Sabic Purchases 5,000 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 131.9% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in MetLife by 374.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 177.3% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.32. The stock had a trading volume of 241,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,343. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.61 and a 52 week high of $89.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.89 and its 200 day moving average is $78.65. The stock has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

MetLife Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 43.95%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MET. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MetLife from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on MetLife from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MET

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.