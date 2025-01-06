Pensionfund Sabic Acquires 2,500 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDDY. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 298.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GDDY traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $197.74. 135,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,520. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.43 and a 52 week high of $211.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.15.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 267.29% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price target on GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.71.

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.35, for a total transaction of $207,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 184,632 shares in the company, valued at $38,283,445.20. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.90, for a total value of $316,860.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,384,869.50. This trade represents a 6.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,835,433. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

