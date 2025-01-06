Pensionfund Sabic Purchases 300 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Markel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,626.83.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKL traded up $22.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,735.64. 18,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,342.66 and a 52 week high of $1,809.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,700.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,614.15.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.97 by ($4.63). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 86.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

