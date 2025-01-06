Pensionfund Sabic Has $1.90 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 109.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 92 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,337.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,269.31.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.2 %

ORLY stock traded up $14.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,218.59. The stock had a trading volume of 36,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,488. The firm has a market cap of $70.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,218.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,152.05. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $914.50 and a 1-year high of $1,283.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total value of $734,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $856,849. This trade represents a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total value of $769,041.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,201.95. This trade represents a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.