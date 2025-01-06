Pensionfund Sabic Buys 800 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in KLA by 82.3% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth about $38,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $870.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $816.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $34.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $692.00. 331,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,580. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $548.84 and a 1-year high of $896.32. The company has a market capitalization of $92.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $649.53 and its 200-day moving average is $732.79.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 105.16% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 30.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.05%.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

