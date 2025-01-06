Pensionfund Sabic Boosts Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $64,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,460.9% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.10. The stock had a trading volume of 425,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $79.69 and a 1-year high of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.44.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.31%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $4,273,535.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,283.86. The trade was a 55.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.