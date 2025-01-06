Pensionfund Sabic Purchases 25,000 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Pfizer by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,071,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,002,000 after buying an additional 1,080,822 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 18,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Pfizer by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of the South boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 28,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 186,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,400. This trade represents a 11.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PFE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,236,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,297,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.33 and its 200-day moving average is $28.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 232.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

