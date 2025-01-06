Pensionfund Sabic Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,668,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Adobe by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 141.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total value of $232,525.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,763,437.76. The trade was a 2.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,110,950. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,809 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.33 on Monday, reaching $432.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,812. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $490.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $520.78. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.32 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $190.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.22%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $625.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.96.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

