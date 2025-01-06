Pensionfund Sabic Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1,650.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 5.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 2.6% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $132.50 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.24.

Lam Research Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $4.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,829,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,099,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.66. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The stock has a market cap of $102.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 50.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.77%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

