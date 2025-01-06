Pensionfund Sabic Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.2% of Pensionfund Sabic’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $519.07. 704,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,266. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $523.58 and a 200 day moving average of $490.28. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $416.53 and a 1 year high of $537.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $476.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 178.27%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Mastercard from $533.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mastercard from $496.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $566.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.76.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

