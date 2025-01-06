Pensionfund Sabic Buys 800 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,454,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,358,848,000 after purchasing an additional 198,183 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,736,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,675,588,000 after purchasing an additional 89,320 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,530,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $590,911,000 after buying an additional 110,072 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 59,189.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 967,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $435,064,000 after buying an additional 965,972 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 900,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $404,744,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $430.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.88.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of MSI traded down $8.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $453.62. The company had a trading volume of 103,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,038. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $308.61 and a one year high of $507.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $478.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $443.24. The company has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 251.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.