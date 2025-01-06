International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises 0.8% of Pensionfund Sabic’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 49,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 12,282.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 472,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 468,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE IBM traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $224.00. 440,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,230,209. The company has a market cap of $207.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $157.88 and a 1-year high of $239.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.78.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.88.

Insider Activity

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,928. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

