Pensionfund Sabic Has $5.25 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.4% of Pensionfund Sabic’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Unionview LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 3,885 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.6% during the third quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $313.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,660. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $321.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $309.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.76. The company has a market capitalization of $583.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,815.18. The trade was a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Visa from $319.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Visa from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Visa from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Visa from $319.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.70.

Get Our Latest Report on Visa

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.