Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS Makes New $453,000 Investment in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 37,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,768.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,450,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 231,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPQ traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,571,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531,021. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.67 and a 1-year high of $58.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.4558 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

