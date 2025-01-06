Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS Has $403,000 Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,032 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 83,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 163,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 103,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

GAB stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.45. 118,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,653. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

