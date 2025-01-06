Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS Lowers Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 1.2% of Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Danaher by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 778,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $179,043,000 after purchasing an additional 243,300 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.2% in the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 10,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 10.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 939,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $261,154,000 after acquiring an additional 85,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.05.

Danaher Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $4.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $239.24. 589,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,952. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $222.53 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.29. The firm has a market cap of $172.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 20.61%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

