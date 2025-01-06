Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS Sells 5,445 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.5% of Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $3.40 on Monday, reaching $296.46. 894,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346,729. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $233.26 and a 52 week high of $302.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $294.57 and a 200 day moving average of $281.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

