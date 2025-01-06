Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS Has $259,000 Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS boosted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.2% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.03. 574,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,480. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $87.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.30.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.