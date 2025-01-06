Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS Sells 88 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,996 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 3,250.0% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 265.7% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.80.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $231.75. The stock had a trading volume of 185,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,069. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.67. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $218.55 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.22%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

