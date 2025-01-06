Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS Purchases 274 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,703,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,486,977,000 after buying an additional 481,686 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,432,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,059,859,000 after acquiring an additional 60,147 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,808,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,194,840,000 after purchasing an additional 124,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,589,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,768,788,000 after buying an additional 355,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,251,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,469,199,000 after buying an additional 165,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.97. 307,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.72. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.20 and a fifty-two week high of $163.68. The stock has a market cap of $136.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.66.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.07.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

