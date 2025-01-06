Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS Sells 690 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS lessened its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for 1.7% of Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CB stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $270.92. 262,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,994. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $222.85 and a 1 year high of $302.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $109.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $280.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.05.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Chubb’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CB shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chubb from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.47.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

