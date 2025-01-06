Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,316 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Home Depot by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $3.75 on Monday, hitting $392.93. The company had a trading volume of 630,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,695. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The company has a market cap of $390.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $406.94 and a 200 day moving average of $384.58.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total value of $9,030,368.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,399.64. This trade represents a 51.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $15,624,585. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

