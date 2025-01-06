Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS Buys 151 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,690 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $44,047,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.14.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $5.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $214.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,042. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.94. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $201.58 and a 1-year high of $296.08. The company has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

