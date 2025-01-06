Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS Sells 100 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,020.3% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 85,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,926,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadview Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $3.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $329.32. 72,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,589. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $258.10 and a 12-month high of $336.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.95.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

