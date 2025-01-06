NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,833,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,703,000 after buying an additional 1,525,436 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 19,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 28,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Dbs Bank downgraded NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.15.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.27. The company had a trading volume of 888,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637,333. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The stock has a market cap of $146.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,401.44. This represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.