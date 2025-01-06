Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 233,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,008,000 after purchasing an additional 64,979 shares during the period. Umpqua Bank grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10,713.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 279,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 276,946 shares during the period. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $420,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Trading Down 0.4 %
AbbVie stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $180.55. The stock had a trading volume of 498,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,990. The stock has a market cap of $319.06 billion, a PE ratio of 62.69, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.58 and a 52 week high of $207.32.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 227.78%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $226.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $231.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $212.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.70.
Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie
In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $310,032.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,751.92. The trade was a 20.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
