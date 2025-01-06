Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 233,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,008,000 after purchasing an additional 64,979 shares during the period. Umpqua Bank grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10,713.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 279,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 276,946 shares during the period. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $420,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Down 0.4 %

AbbVie stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $180.55. The stock had a trading volume of 498,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,990. The stock has a market cap of $319.06 billion, a PE ratio of 62.69, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.58 and a 52 week high of $207.32.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 227.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $226.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $231.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $212.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $310,032.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,751.92. The trade was a 20.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.