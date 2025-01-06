Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS Purchases New Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 68,180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 415,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 414,539 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $997.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,002.22.

LLY traded down $3.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $778.08. 433,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,284. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $609.59 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $793.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $863.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.12, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 64.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total transaction of $723,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,522.40. This represents a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

