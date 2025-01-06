Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS Purchases 1,372 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 182.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $295.00. 45,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,697. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $289.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.44. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.34 and a 1 year high of $298.44.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

