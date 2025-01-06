Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS Sells 1,180 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS lessened its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBS. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Webster Financial by 5.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Webster Financial by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Albert Jen-Wen Wang sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $209,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,333.39. This represents a 21.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 500 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $30,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,742.89. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,250 shares of company stock worth $2,105,322 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Webster Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WBS traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.18. 104,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.14. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $647.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.72 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.69.

About Webster Financial

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

