Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS Sells 1,595 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS trimmed its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPK. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 489,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,979,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 53,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,834,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPK traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.65. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $98.25 and a one year high of $134.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.93%.

CPK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

