Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS Acquires 805 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.12. 66,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,072. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.30. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $20.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0783 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

