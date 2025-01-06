Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,716 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 1.2% of Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR grew its holdings in Stryker by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Stryker from $411.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Stryker from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Stryker from $383.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stryker from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total transaction of $21,131,303.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,879,954.90. This represents a 36.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $360.49. 90,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.19. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $294.34 and a one year high of $398.20.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.01%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

