Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $177.90. The stock had a trading volume of 949,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,798,930. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.27. The stock has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $153.10 and a 1 year high of $188.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

