Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS Lowers Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS cut its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 202.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 6,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Aljian Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $1,951,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 2,185.4% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 18,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,169,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,089,000 after purchasing an additional 36,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 42,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $7,433,289.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 387,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,112,883.78. This represents a 9.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $177.90. 250,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,225. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $114.88 and a one year high of $200.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $128.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.31.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.21%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

