AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in AT&T by 169.2% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.76.

AT&T Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.68. The company had a trading volume of 9,181,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,600,189. The company has a market capitalization of $162.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $24.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.24%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

