Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS Invests $2.64 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 144,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,000. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS owned 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCT. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,550,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,729 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,162,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,682,000 after purchasing an additional 591,205 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 189.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 686,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,919,000 after purchasing an additional 449,824 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 828,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after buying an additional 445,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,969,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,045,000 after buying an additional 333,314 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BSCT stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $18.30. 82,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,014. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $18.52.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0707 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.