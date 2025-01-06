Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Sells 5,000 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands trimmed its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,636,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 48.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 836,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 274,295 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,480,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,131,000 after purchasing an additional 405,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 71.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,792,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,029 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.84.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

NYSE KIM traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.03. 335,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,120. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.51. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $25.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.22). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $507.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.82%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

