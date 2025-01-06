Pensionfund Sabic Sells 3,500 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of Pensionfund Sabic’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $6,870,532.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 282,832 shares in the company, valued at $52,329,576.64. This trade represents a 11.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.23, for a total transaction of $473,929.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,343.27. This trade represents a 9.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,887 shares of company stock worth $27,996,356. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $3.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $195.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,951,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,384,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.66 and a 52 week high of $201.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.46.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.44.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

