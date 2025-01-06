Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lessened its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,014.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 331.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 122.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

VNO stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.73. 60,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,549. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average is $36.67. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $46.63.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $443.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.07 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. This is a positive change from Vornado Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -255.17%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.58.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

