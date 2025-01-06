Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Sells 4,000 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands decreased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,537,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,301,000 after acquiring an additional 22,454 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 27.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,664,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,214,000 after buying an additional 358,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,277,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,672,000 after buying an additional 43,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 385.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 421,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,300,000 after acquiring an additional 334,445 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSA traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.94. The company had a trading volume of 59,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,274. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $49.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.47.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.42). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.94.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

