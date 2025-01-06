RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Sold by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands decreased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,166,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,429,000 after buying an additional 240,254 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,930,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,085,000 after acquiring an additional 44,121 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 97.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 134,093 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 389,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 192,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RLJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wolfe Research lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

RLJ Lodging Trust Price Performance

Shares of RLJ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.97. 60,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,769. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $12.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.56.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $345.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.93 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.90%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

