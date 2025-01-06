Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lessened its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 237,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPW. Silver Point Capital L.P. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 6,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,100,000 after buying an additional 3,650,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 353.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,525,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,245 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 378.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 885,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 700,783 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,045,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $2,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 32,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $178,978.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,997.70. This represents a 12.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 11,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $43,304.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 366,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,916.36. The trade was a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,421 shares of company stock worth $233,293 in the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 2.7 %

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Medical Properties Trust stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.26. 2,052,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,970,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -7.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wolfe Research raised Medical Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

