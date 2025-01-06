Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $871,000 Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lowered its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Boston Properties were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Boston Properties by 5,025.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 61.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BXP stock traded down $1.28 on Monday, reaching $73.63. 79,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,648. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.45 and a 200-day moving average of $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $56.46 and a one year high of $90.11.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.28). Boston Properties had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $859.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 169.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BXP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush downgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Boston Properties from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BXP

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.