Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Lowers Stock Holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lessened its holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 228.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 114,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 80,030 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 120,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 73,965 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 71,704 shares in the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 900.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 19,182 shares in the last quarter. 57.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Price Performance

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,130. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $512.38 million, a P/E ratio of -383.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.23. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $10.90.

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $34.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.88 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,200.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GMRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.75 price target for the company.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

